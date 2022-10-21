National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,600 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 296.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.