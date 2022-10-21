The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

THG stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

