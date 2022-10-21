Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rayonier worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 42.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 75.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $31.97 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

