Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 69,202 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,634.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,634.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 77,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,341 and sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

