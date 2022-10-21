SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,763 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.5 %

Zoetis stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.87 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.