Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

