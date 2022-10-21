Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 11,201 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

