Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 17,911.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 31.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 308,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $158.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.