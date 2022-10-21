Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,465 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

