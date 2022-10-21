Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,121.63.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

