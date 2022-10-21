Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Azenta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,427,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,324,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Azenta Stock Up 2.4 %

AZTA stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AZTA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

