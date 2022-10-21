PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $125.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

