Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

J stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Read More

