SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $46,866,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 456,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,398,000 after buying an additional 221,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $13,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $93.33 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.73.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

