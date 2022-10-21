Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 887 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 331.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $235,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $22,509,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in H&R Block by 331.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&R Block Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

HRB opened at $40.57 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

