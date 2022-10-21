Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Polaris Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 59.53%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

