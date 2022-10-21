Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

