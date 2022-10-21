SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,996 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.