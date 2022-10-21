8,109 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

