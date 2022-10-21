Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Intuit by 26.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 53.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.11.

INTU stock opened at $401.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

