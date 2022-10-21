Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Align Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

Align Technology stock opened at $198.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.78 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.