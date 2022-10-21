MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 367.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.