Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 239.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

