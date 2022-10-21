Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,630 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $47,388,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

