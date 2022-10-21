SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGLV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

LGLV stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $121.28 and a 52 week high of $151.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96.

