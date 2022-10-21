SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,183,000 after buying an additional 136,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after buying an additional 443,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

