Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ITT worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 58.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $68.30 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

