ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ITT by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 152,794 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 65,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ITT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

