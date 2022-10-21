Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.