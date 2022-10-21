Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after buying an additional 177,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

