SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 56,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,993,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,187,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after buying an additional 92,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

