SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

R opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.