SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.