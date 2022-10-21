Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,397,000 after purchasing an additional 247,319 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 184,787 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 44,352.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,079 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $131.21 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.