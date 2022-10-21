MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

