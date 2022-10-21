Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,543,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE ROK opened at $225.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.82. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

