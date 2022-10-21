Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Polaris worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,949,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 1.2 %

Polaris stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.55. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $128.98.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. Polaris’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.64.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.