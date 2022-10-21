Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PDC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,831.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,831.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,740,430 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

