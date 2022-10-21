Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 25,765 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 87,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -0.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.