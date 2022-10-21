Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Range Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,941,000 after acquiring an additional 324,544 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 183,718 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,265 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

