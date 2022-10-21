Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 370 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AutoNation by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock worth $122,222,954. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $95.60 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $159.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

