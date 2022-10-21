KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

