Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Unum Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.