Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $502,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,730,000 after purchasing an additional 502,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

JEF stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

