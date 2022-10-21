Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 810 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TechTarget Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.93 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 21.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.