Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

