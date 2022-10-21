Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $140.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

