Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AXON stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 0.62.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
