Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

