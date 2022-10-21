Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $197.84 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

